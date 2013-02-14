FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actelion hikes dividend ahead of Opsumit regulatory decision
February 14, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Actelion hikes dividend ahead of Opsumit regulatory decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest biotech company Actelion said it would hike its dividend by 25 percent as investors wait for a U.S. regulatory decision on its new heart and lung drug, Opsumit, which it hopes will cut its dependency on current mainstay Tracleer.

The group posted a full-year net profit of 303.2 million Swiss francs, compared to a loss of 146.3 million francs a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 303 million.

Actelion proposed a 25 percent increase in its dividend to 1.00 franc. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

