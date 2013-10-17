FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actelion confirms outlook as sales rise
October 17, 2013 / 5:23 AM / 4 years ago

Actelion confirms outlook as sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Actelion, Europe’s largest biotech company, confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday ahead of a widely anticipated approval of its big drug hope Opsumit by U.S. health regulators later this week.

Nine month sales of its main product Tracleer, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), rose 3 percent to 1.138 billion Swiss francs, while net profit was 304 million francs.

Actelion confirmed its forecast for core earnings to cross into the double-digit percentage range for 2013. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley)

