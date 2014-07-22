FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actelion hikes full-year profit forecast
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 22, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Actelion hikes full-year profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Actelion hiked its 2014 profit forecast for the second time this year on Tuesday, encouraged by strong sales of its new heart and lung drug Opsumit.

Europe’s largest biotech company said it expected core earnings growth in at least the mid-teens percentage range in 2014, up from a previous guidance for low single-digit percentage growth given in February.

“Since the product contribution has exceeded previous forecasts, we are now able to significantly upgrade our guidance for the full year 2014,” Chief Financial Officer Andre C. Mueller said in a statement.

Core earnings per share jumped 27 percent in the second quarter to 421 million Swiss francs ($469 million), lifted by strong product sales and a tight grip on costs. ($1 = 0.8980 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.