Actelion gets go-ahead to continue new drug trial
May 8, 2013

Actelion gets go-ahead to continue new drug trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 8 (Reuters) - Actelion should continue a late-stage study into a new heart and lung drug, independent monitors have recommmended, with final results now expected by mid-2014, giving the biotech firm hope it has a further product in its pipeline.

Actelion said in a statement the Independent Data Monitoring Committee had told the company it had unanimously recommended the continuation of a late-stage study in selexipag with no modifications, adding final results should come next year.

Selexipag is the third drug from Actelion to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a progressively worsening condition characterised by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The cause is unknown and the disease has no cure. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

