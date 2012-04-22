FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First Reserve explores $1.6 bln oil firm sale-report
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 22, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

First Reserve explores $1.6 bln oil firm sale-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - American private equity firm First Reserve has appointed JP Morgan to sell British oil services firm Acteon for about one billion pounds ($1.6 billion), The Sunday Times reported.

The sale could net Acteon Chief Executive Richard Higham 250 million pounds, the newspaper said. Acteon made a pre-tax profit of 36 million pounds on sales of 311 million pounds in 2010.

First Reserve, which could not immediately be reached for comment, bought a 52 percent stake in Acteon in 2006 for 70 million pounds, the newspaper reported.

Acteon specialises in rig moorings and the decomissioning of wells.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.