Nov 13 (Reuters) - Actia Group SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 83.3 million euros versus 72.0 million euros last year

* Sees Q4 revenue stable compared to Q4 last year

* Sees full year revenue close to 330 million euros

* To join EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index as of Nov. 17