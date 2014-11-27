TRLPC-3i seeks dividend payment from Dutch retailer Action

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firm 3i is set to take 285 million euros (355.65 million US dollar) from its Dutch retailer Action as part of a wider 840 million euro refinancing, banking sources said.

3i bought Action in 2011 backed with 375 million euros of leveraged loans. It raised a further 275 million euro add-on facility in 2013 to refinance a vendor loan and pay a dividend to 3i, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data and is now back in the market to conduct a second refinancing and dividend payment.

3i declined to comment.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Rabobank and ABN Amro are leading the deal, which comprises a 780 million euro term loan and a 60 million euro revolving credit facility.

The new loan will be used to refinance 560 million euros of existing debt and pay a dividend to shareholders, along with cash on balance sheet.

Of the 285 million euros being taken out of the business, 98 million euros will be used to repay a shareholder loan and 186 million euros will be paid as a dividend, the banking sources said.

The term loan will be guided to pay an interest margin of around 450 basis points (bp) to 475bp over Euribor, the banking sources said.

Debt to earnings will total around 4.1 times from a current level of around 2.4 times, they added.

A bank meeting is due to take place on November 28 to show the deal to investors and commitments from lenders are due December 11, they said.

Founded in 1993, Action now operates around 400 non-food discount stores in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and France with around 18.000 employees. Its product range includes cleaning products, office supplies, toys and textiles, according to Action’s website. (1 US dollar = 0.8013 euro) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)