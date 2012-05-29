FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actis' Singapore head Addison leaves
May 29, 2012 / 3:13 AM / 5 years ago

Actis' Singapore head Addison leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - The head of Actis’ Singapore office, Gary Addison, has left the emerging markets private equity firm after four and a half years, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Addison, who was also a partner at Actis with around 20 years of experience in the industry, has no immediate plans to join another company, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Actis has not appointed another head of its Singapore office, two sources told Reuters.

London-based Actis manages $4.6 billion of funds and has invested in businesses as diverse as Rwanda’s second-largest commercial bank and fast food chain Xiabu Xiabu in China.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
