PE firm Actis says invests $48 mln in Indian pharma company
October 22, 2013 / 8:18 AM / 4 years ago

PE firm Actis says invests $48 mln in Indian pharma company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Actis said on Tuesday it invested $48 million in Indian pharmaceuticals company Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd for a significant stake.

Symbiotec is a leading specialist producer of steroid- hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients and has over 200 customers, including large multinationals as well as generic pharmaceutical companies, Actis said in a statement.

Actis, which manages $5 billion globally, invests mostly in emerging markets.

Private equity investments in India fell about 67 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier to about $1.3 billion over 75 deals, according to early data from Venture Intelligence.

IDFC Capital, a unit of IDFC Ltd advised Symbiotec on the deal, the statement said. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

