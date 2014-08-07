FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Active Biotech Q2 loss narrows, Anyara project activities on hold
August 7, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Active Biotech Q2 loss narrows, Anyara project activities on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Active Biotech : * Says net sales 2.7 million crowns April-June (2.5 mln Q2 2013) * Q2 - operating loss -57.9 million sek (versus -79.5 Q2 2013) * Says will not commence the further clinical development of Anyara on an

independent basis and will only proceed together with a partner * Says all Anyara project activities will be put on hold until further notice * Says development program for further clinical development of Anyara outlined

in collaboration with regulatory authorities Link to full report: here

