FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Active Biotech announces rights issue of SEK 225 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 5, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Active Biotech announces rights issue of SEK 225 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Active Biotech Ab

* Active biotech strengthens its financial position: rights issue of approximately sek 225 million

* The shareholders of the Company have pre-emptive rights to subscribe for the new shares, whereby five existing shares entitle the subscription of one new share.

* The subscription price is SEK 15 per share. Subscription shall be made during the period 8 - 22 December 2014

* Active Biotech’s largest shareholders, with total holdings of approximately 49 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes, have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pre-emptive parts of the rights issue.

* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on 1 December 2014 for approval of the board's resolution. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Av Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.