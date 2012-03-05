FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Activision Blizzard names Microsoft exec as CFO
March 5, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Activision Blizzard names Microsoft exec as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc named a former senior Microsoft Corp executive as chief financial officer on Monday, luring an industry veteran who was instrumental in making the Xbox 360 the market’s best-selling game console.

Dennis Durkin, 41, joins the videogame company behind “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” from Microsoft’s interactive entertainment business, where he was chief operating officer.

The Microsoft veteran takes over from Activision Chief Operating Officer Thomas Tippl, who had been in the CFO position on an interim basis since 2010.

