FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC: Activision sets launch date for $2.5B credit
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC: Activision sets launch date for $2.5B credit

Natalie Wright

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Activision Blizzard is expected to launch September 4 its new $2.5 billion credit backing the company’s plan to spin itself off from Vivendi and buy back shares, loan investors told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The loan package is expected to include a $2.25 billion term loan B and a $250 million revolving credit facility.

The company has received commitments from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan for the bank financing. Activision also plans to issue $1 billion of secured notes and $1.5 billion of unsecured notes, according to an August 1 SEC filing.

Activision plans to fund the purchase of 429 million of its shares from Vivendi with a combination of $1.2 billion in cash on hand and $4.75 billion in debt financing, according to the filing. The transaction is expected to close by the end of September.

Activision is buying the shares back for $5.83 billion, or $13.60 per share.

Separately, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick and Co-Chairman Brian Kelly will purchase 172 million shares for $2.34 billion.

After the transaction, Vivendi will no longer be the majority shareholder, but will retain a stake of 83 million shares, or approximately 12 percent.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is a worldwide online, personal computer, video game console, handheld, and mobile game publisher.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.