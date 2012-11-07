Activision raises 2012 outlook after 3rd quarter results beat

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its 2012 forecasts, expecting its “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” title to sell strongly starting next week.

The world’s largest videogame publisher said non-GAAP revenue rose about 20 percent to $751 million from $627 million a year ago, surpassing Wall Street’s average forecast for $709.8 million.

Non-Gaap net income was $168 million, or 15 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with $87 million, or 7 cents a year earlier. ((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )