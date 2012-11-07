FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activision raises 2012 outlook after 3rd quarter results beat
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

Activision raises 2012 outlook after 3rd quarter results beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its 2012 forecasts, expecting its “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” title to sell strongly starting next week.

The world’s largest videogame publisher said non-GAAP revenue rose about 20 percent to $751 million from $627 million a year ago, surpassing Wall Street’s average forecast for $709.8 million.

Non-Gaap net income was $168 million, or 15 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with $87 million, or 7 cents a year earlier. ((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.