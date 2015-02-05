FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Activision Blizzard revenue forecast misses
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Activision Blizzard revenue forecast misses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline with revenue forecast miss)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Videogame maker Activision Blizzard Inc , known for its “Call of Duty”, “Destiny” and “World of Warcraft” titles, forecast revenue for the first quarter below average analyst expectation, factoring in the impact of a strengthening dollar.

The dollar had risen 15.6 percent in the past six months, up to Wednesday’s close. Activision earns about half of its revenue from outside the United States.

The company forecast adjusted profit of 5 cents per share and adjusted revenue of 640 million. Analysts on average were expecting profit of 18 cents and revenue of $777.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, also known for its “Skylanders” and “Diablo” games, launched a two-year share buyback plan of $750 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

