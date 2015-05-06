FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Videogame maker Activision Blizzard's quarterly revenue rises 15 pct
May 6, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Videogame maker Activision Blizzard's quarterly revenue rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Videogame maker Activision Blizzard Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by robust sales of its first person shooter game “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare”.

The company’s net income rose to $394 million, or 53 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $293 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Activision earned 16 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $1.28 billion from $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

