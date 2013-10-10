Vivendi to finalise Activision sale around Oct. 15

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vivendi said it expected to finalise the disposal of most of its stake in video games group Activision Blizzard Inc in the coming days after the Delaware Supreme Court swept aside a lower court order blocking the $8.2 billion deal.

“Vivendi announced today that it expects to complete the sale of the majority of its interest in Activision Blizzard on or about Oct. 15,” Vivendi said in a statement on Thursday.

“This announcement was made after the Delaware Supreme Court lifted a preliminary injunction previously imposed on this transaction.”