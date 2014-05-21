FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vivendi to sell 41.5 mln Activision shares
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vivendi to sell 41.5 mln Activision shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

May 21 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc said Vivendi S.A. will sell 41.5 million of the videogames publisher’s shares, as part of a planned stake sale announced by the French conglomerate last July.

The offering is expected to close on May 28 and Activision will not receive any of the proceeds, the company said on Wednesday.

Vivendi said last July that after divestment of over 85 percent of its stake in Activision for $8.2 billion, it will retain a 12 percent stake, or 83 million shares, which will be subject to a staggered 15-month lock-up.

The next window for share sale by Vivendi opens in 2015.

The sales will make Activision, the world’s largest videogames publisher, an independent company with the majority of its shares owned by the public.

Barclays and Credit Suisse are acting as bookrunning managers and underwriters for the offering announced on Wednesday.

Activision shares fell 1.5 percent in extended trading after closing at $20.87 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.