FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Activision blizzard Q3 loss per share $0.03
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Activision blizzard Q3 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.03; Q3 Non GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 GAAP net revenue $753 million; Q3 Non-GAAP net revenue $1.17 billion

* Sees CY 2014 GAAP net revenues $4.33 billion; sees cy 2014 GAAP earnings per share $0.91

* Sees CY 2014 Non GAAP net revenues $4.80 billion; sees cy 2014 Non GAAP earnings per share $1.35

* Activision blizzard says on Nov 13, 2014, Blizzard Entertainment expects to release world of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor

* On Dec 9, 2014, Activision Publishing plans to release the Dark Below the first expansion to Destiny Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.