FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activision Blizzard profit, revenue drops
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

Activision Blizzard profit, revenue drops

Malathi Nayak, Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc, the largest video game publisher in the United States reported lower earnings and sales in the first quarter, hurt by a drop in subscribers of its “World of Warcraft” game from a year ago.

The company said total revenue fell to $1.17 billion from $1.45 billion a year ago. Net income dropped to $384 million, or 33 cents per share, from $503 million, or 42 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, the company’s earnings were $67 million, or 6 cents per share. Adjusted revenue fell 22 percent to $587 million, which beat analyst estimates of $555.9 million, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.