Activision Blizzard profit, revenue drops

May 9 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc, the largest video game publisher in the United States reported lower earnings and sales in the first quarter, hurt by a drop in subscribers of its “World of Warcraft” game from a year ago.

The company said total revenue fell to $1.17 billion from $1.45 billion a year ago. Net income dropped to $384 million, or 33 cents per share, from $503 million, or 42 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, the company’s earnings were $67 million, or 6 cents per share. Adjusted revenue fell 22 percent to $587 million, which beat analyst estimates of $555.9 million, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.