FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actuant profit beats expectations on robust energy segment sales
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Actuant profit beats expectations on robust energy segment sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Actuant Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales in its energy segment, and the company raised its full-year outlook.

The company, which makes hydraulic and electrical tools, raised its full-year sales forecast to between $1.68 billion and $1.72 billion from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion earlier.

Actuant also raised the lower end of its earnings range to $2.20 per share from $2.15 per share.

The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $16.5 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a profit of $37.3 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Actuant had this month said fourth-quarter results would include an impairment charge of $60 million related to its acquisition of Dutch solar company Mastervolt.

Excluding items, it earned 55 cents per share.

Revenue was flat at $405 million.

Sales in the energy segment rose 13 percent on higher maintenance spending by its power generation and oil & gas customers, the company said.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $410 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Actuant shares, which touched a two-year high last week, closed at $29.85 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.