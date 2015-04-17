FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves AcuFocus' corneal implant
April 17, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

FDA approves AcuFocus' corneal implant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AcuFocus Inc’s corneal implant to improve vision in patients with presbyopia, an age-related eye disorder.

The device, KAMRA inlay, is the first implantable device to correct vision in patients who have not had cataract surgery, the FDA said in a statement on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1Hh1g7V)

Presbyopia is a condition associated with aging in which the eye exhibits a diminished ability to focus on near objects. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

