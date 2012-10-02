FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Acuity Brands results miss Street
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Acuity Brands results miss Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Lighting fixture maker Acuity Brands Inc’s fourth-quarter results missed market estimates, hurt by soft demand in North America, sending its shares down 7 percent.

“The North American lighting market appears to have experienced a slowdown in the rate of growth over the past few months, reflecting both a tepid economic recovery in the U.S. and macro-level uncertainties,” Chief Executive Vernon Nagel said in a statement.

Net income fell to $33.3 million, or 78 cents per share, from $34.2 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results included a pre-tax charge and expenses totaling $6.5 million related to the closing of the company’s Cochran, Georgia production facility.

Excluding special items, Acuity earned 88 cents per share.

Sales rose 4 percent to $514.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 92 cents per share on revenue of $522.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company touched a low of $58.57 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.