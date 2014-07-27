Connor Healthcare makes takeover offer for NZ's Acurity Health

WELLINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Connor Healthcare Ltd said on Monday that it would make a takeover offer for New Zealand private hospital operator Acurity Health Group Ltd.

Connor, which is being joined by Austron Ltd and Evolution Healthcare Pty Ltd and already owns 70.7 percent, said it would offer NZ$6.50 a share for the rest of Acurity, a 24 percent premium to its NZ$5.25 closing price on Friday.

The offer values Acurity at NZ$112.2 million ($95.95 million).