FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Acwa "very keen" on Malaysia tycoon's power assets-CFO
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

Saudi's Acwa "very keen" on Malaysia tycoon's power assets-CFO

David French

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s water and power project developer Acwa Power is “very keen” to buy power assets worth over $3 billion on sale by Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan, the company’s chief financial officer said on Monday.

Krishnan has reportedly put his entire power portfolio up for sale with Standard Chartered Plc hired to manage the transaction of about a dozen power plants.

The deal has so far attracted 12 bids, the Star newspaper reported on Saturday, with Saudi Water & Electricity Co submitting a bid of 10.85 billion Malaysian ringgit ($3.60 billion) -- the highest so far, it added.

“We remain a very keen party on that transaction,” Rajit Nanda, Acwa’s CFO, said on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.

Acwa Power also plans to issue an Islamic bond, or sukuk, worth $800 million in 2013, Nanda said, declining to offer any more details at this stage.

The firm, which in November raised $300 million from a debut syndicated loan, is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi exchange in 2014 to list between 25 to 30 percent of the company.

The market cap of the listed shares will be between $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion, Nanda added. (Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.