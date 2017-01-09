FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Saudi's ACWA Power to issue $1 billion bond in February - chairman
January 9, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 7 months ago

Saudi's ACWA Power to issue $1 billion bond in February - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power IPO-ACWA.SE will issue a $1 billion bond in February, Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan told reporters on Monday.

The water and power plant developer had announced its debt raising plans in November, but postponed the bond because of "timing contsraints and requests from investors for more time to evaluate the proposed offering," according to a document issued by the lead arrangers in December.

ACWA has mandated Jefferies, Citi, CCB Singapore, Mizuho and Standard Chartered to arrange the bond. (Reporting by Katie Paul; writing by Davide Barbuscia; edting by Louise Heavens)

