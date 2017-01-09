Saudi's ACWA Power to issue $1 billion bond in February - chairman

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power IPO-ACWA.SE will issue a $1 billion bond in February, Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan told reporters on Monday.

The water and power plant developer had announced its debt raising plans in November, but postponed the bond because of "timing contsraints and requests from investors for more time to evaluate the proposed offering," according to a document issued by the lead arrangers in December.

ACWA has mandated Jefferies, Citi, CCB Singapore, Mizuho and Standard Chartered to arrange the bond. (Reporting by Katie Paul; writing by Davide Barbuscia; edting by Louise Heavens)