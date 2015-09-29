FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Acwa Power targets 2016 IPO on domestic bourse -CEO
September 29, 2015

Saudi's Acwa Power targets 2016 IPO on domestic bourse -CEO

CAPE TOWN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia-based power and water project developer, Acwa Power, is aiming for a stock market floatation on the Saudi bourse sometime next year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We are committed to broadening the shareholder base, including to bring in the Saudi public and in due course international participants,” Paddy Padmanathan, president and chief executive told Reuters on the sidelines of a gas conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

