a year ago
Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power expands revolving credit facility
August 21, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power expands revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia-based power and water project developer ACWA Power IPO-ACWA.SE said on Sunday it had increased a revolving credit facility secured last year by 600 million riyals ($160 million) to 1.30 billion riyals.

The extra funds will be solely provided by Saudi Hollandi Bank, with the facility available until the third quarter of 2020, it said in a statement. It added that the facility was structured as a shariah-compliant commodity murabaha structure.

The company said its total revolving facilities now stand at 3.5 billion riyals. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
