FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Saudi power developer ACWA postpones debt issue plans to 2017 - leads
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2016 / 7:58 AM / 9 months ago

Saudi power developer ACWA postpones debt issue plans to 2017 - leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian power and water plant developer ACWA Power IPO-ACWA.SE has postponed its plans for a potential bond issue to 2017, a document from lead arrangers said on Thursday.

ACWA, in which Saudi sovereign entities hold a combined 16.3 percent stake, had been set to conduct the first international bond offer from the kingdom since the government's mammoth $17.5 billion debt sale in October, which was Riyadh's debut sovereign issue.

"Due to timing constraints and requests from investors for more time to evaluate the proposed offering, ACWA Power will continue the investor education process and intends to access the capital markets in early 2017," the document said.

It noted that more than 100 investors from the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East had already taken part in a "constructive global investor roadshow".

Jefferies, Citi, CCB Singapore, Mizuho and Standard Chartered had been mandated to arrange the offer, which would have a total size of about $1 billion according to a document issued by the firm to investors and seen by Reuters last month.

Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.