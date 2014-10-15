BRIEF-ad pepper media International NV says nine-month sales of 33.89 mln euros, down 7 pct

Oct 15 (Reuters) - ad pepper media International NV :

* Reports preliminary results for first nine months of 2014

* Says nine-month sales of 33.89 million euros, down 7 pct

* Says on a like-for-like basis, i.e. before disposals of group companies in 2013, increase amounted to 5.7 pct in first nine months

* Says nine-month gross profit decreased by 24.3 pct to 11.96 million euros

* Says EBT for past nine month amounts to -2.45 million euros(q1-q3 2013: -0.80 million euros)