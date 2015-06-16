4th Circuit rejects employment bias case under Title II of the ADA

(Reuters) - Public employees cannot get around the administrative requirements of Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act by suing under a different section of the law, a U.S. appeals court held Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived most of the lawsuit that county employee Yasmin Reyazuddin brought in 2011 against Montgomery County, Maryland, after it chose to implement a version of software that was not accessible to the blind for its new 311 call center in 2009.

