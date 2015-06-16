FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4th Circuit rejects employment bias case under Title II of the ADA
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 16, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit rejects employment bias case under Title II of the ADA

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Public employees cannot get around the administrative requirements of Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act by suing under a different section of the law, a U.S. appeals court held Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived most of the lawsuit that county employee Yasmin Reyazuddin brought in 2011 against Montgomery County, Maryland, after it chose to implement a version of software that was not accessible to the blind for its new 311 call center in 2009.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1dH4Lt4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.