Australian homewares retailer Adairs debuts at 12 pct premium

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Adairs Ltd debuted at a 12 percent premium on Wednesday after the Australian bedding, towels and cushions retailer raised A$218 million ($168.2 million) in an initial public offering.

The shares first traded at A$2.60, compared with their issue price of A$2.40, and were trading at A$2.67 in the afternoon session while the broader market rose 1 percent.

The listing performance comes as a relief for Australia’s IPO market, which has stalled in 2015 as the stock market experiences increasingly volatile conditions.

The benchmark S&P/ASX-200 index has fallen 5 percent so far in the June quarter as two interest rate cuts failed to ignite an economy still struggling to adjust to the end of a two-decade mining boom.

In the past two weeks alone, the equity markets of Australia and New Zealand have watched four planned listings worth more than A$2 billion being cancelled because of uncertain trading conditions.

That included what was to be Australia’s biggest listing of the year so far, the A$1 billion IPO of South African insurer Hollard Group’s local unit.

In the March quarter, total money raised by Australian IPOs tumbled to $327 million from $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. The average issue size fell to $30 million from $270 million over the same period, according to Thomson Reuters data.