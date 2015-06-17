FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian homewares retailer Adairs debuts at 12 pct premium
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 17, 2015 / 3:41 AM / 2 years ago

Australian homewares retailer Adairs debuts at 12 pct premium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Adairs Ltd debuted at a 12 percent premium on Wednesday after the Australian bedding, towels and cushions retailer raised A$218 million ($168.2 million) in an initial public offering.

The shares first traded at A$2.60, compared with their issue price of A$2.40, and were trading at A$2.67 in the afternoon session while the broader market rose 1 percent.

The listing performance comes as a relief for Australia’s IPO market, which has stalled in 2015 as the stock market experiences increasingly volatile conditions.

The benchmark S&P/ASX-200 index has fallen 5 percent so far in the June quarter as two interest rate cuts failed to ignite an economy still struggling to adjust to the end of a two-decade mining boom.

In the past two weeks alone, the equity markets of Australia and New Zealand have watched four planned listings worth more than A$2 billion being cancelled because of uncertain trading conditions.

That included what was to be Australia’s biggest listing of the year so far, the A$1 billion IPO of South African insurer Hollard Group’s local unit.

In the March quarter, total money raised by Australian IPOs tumbled to $327 million from $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. The average issue size fell to $30 million from $270 million over the same period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 1.2962 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.