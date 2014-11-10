Israel's Adama sees share price of NYSE IPO at $16-$18

TEL AVIV, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Adama Agricultural Solutions IPO-ADAS.N, the world’s biggest provider of generic crop protection products, plans to sell 23.5 million ordinary shares at $16-$18 a share in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

Adama, which has begun marketing the IPO that aims to raise nearly $500 million, will grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 3.525 million shares, the Israel-based company said on Monday.

Upon completion of the IPO, Adama will have a total of 161.49 million shares, or 165.02 million upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option.

Adama intends to use the proceeds from the offering to finance its acquisition of several companies in China from China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and will use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

ChemChina owns 60 percent of Adama while Israel’s Discount Investment Corp owns the rest.

Goldman, Sachs & Co and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are acting as the lead book-running managers for the offering. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Mark Potter)