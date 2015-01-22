FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli crop protection firm Adama raises 700 mln shekels in bonds
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 22, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli crop protection firm Adama raises 700 mln shekels in bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Israel’s Adama Agricultural Solutions said on Thursday it raised 700 million shekels ($178 million) in a private bond offering, just two months after postponing a New York initial public offering.

The world’s largest provider of generic crop protection products said demand reached 1.8 billion shekels, much more than what the company initially sought to raise, and that the bonds expanded an existing debt series.

“The approximately 700 million shekels in proceeds, as well as approximately 350 million shekels in potential additional debenture funding to be received upon exercise of options, will be used to refinance existing debt,” it said.

The investors in the offering included leading Israeli insurance companies and provident funds, Adama said.

Adama on Wednesday said it planned to raise 400 million shekels in bonds.

In November, Adama postponed a planned IPO of nearly $500 million citing adverse market conditions. It had planned to use the proceeds from the New York Stock Exchange listing to buy several companies in China from China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).

ChemChina owns 60 percent of Adama while Israel’s Discount Investment Corp owns the rest.

$1 = 3.9370 shekels Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.