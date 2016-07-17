FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Israel's Discount Investment to sell stake in crop firm Adama to ChemChina
July 17, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Israel's Discount Investment to sell stake in crop firm Adama to ChemChina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 17 (Reuters) - Israel's Discount Investment Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in crop protection products maker Adama Agricultural Solutions to China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) for $1.4 billion, including debt.

The deal is set to pave the way for a merger between Adama and its smaller rival Sanonda. Sanonda is a subsidiary of ChemChina, which already owns 60 percent of Adama.

Discount Investment said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that in return for the Adama shares, ChemChina would cover a $1.17 billion loan and pay $230 million in cash. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane Merriman)

