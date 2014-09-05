FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Bellevue Group acquires Adamant Biomedical from ZKB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group said on Friday it was acquiring Adamant Biomedical Investments AG from Zuercher Kantonalbank for an undisclosed price, strengthening its position in healthcare investing.

The deal will add 831 million Swiss francs ($891.06 million) to its assets under management, bringing them to 3.9 billion francs, Bellevue Group said in a statement.

Subject to the approval of financial markets authority FINMA, Bellevue Asset Management and Adamant will be merged on Jan. 1, Bellevue Group said. (1 US dollar = 0.9326 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Stephen Coates)

