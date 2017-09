Dec 23 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead experimental drug met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The company said its drug, amantadine HCl, significantly reduced dysfunctional movement, a side effect of levodopa, a drug used to treat Parkinson’s patients. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)