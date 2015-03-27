FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA rejects Adamis Pharma's injection for treating allergic reactions
March 27, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

FDA rejects Adamis Pharma's injection for treating allergic reactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - The United States Food and Drug Administration rejected Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s injection for treating severe allergic reactions, the company said on Friday.

The pre-filled epinephrine injection, is being developed to treat acute anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that can cause death.

Adamis said the questions raised by the FDA largely pertained to the volume of the dose delivered by the pre-filled injection.

The company said it would meet with the FDA to discuss the future of the product.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
