UPDATE 1-FDA rejects Adamis injection for treating acute allergies
March 27, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-FDA rejects Adamis injection for treating acute allergies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, share movement)

March 27 (Reuters) - The United States Food and Drug Administration rejected Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s injection for treating severe allergic reactions, the company said.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares were down 37 percent at $3.40 in after-market trading.

The FDA raised questions related to the volume of dose delivered by the pre-filled syringe, Adamis said on Friday.

The regulator did not raise any other safety or efficacy issue related to the injection, designed as a low-cost alternative to prevailing auto-injectors.

The company’s injection provides two single dose syringes of epinephrine, used in acute allergic reactions from insect stings, bites and food that can cause death.

Adamis said it would meet with the FDA to discuss the future of the product.

The company’s website estimated the drug’s market at about $800 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

