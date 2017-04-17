FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Adams & Reese hires 10 attorneys from Baker Donelson
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 17, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 4 months ago

Adams & Reese hires 10 attorneys from Baker Donelson

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Adams & Reese, an approximately 300-lawyer firm, has hired 10 lawyers from Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz to open offices in Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale and add to its financial services expertise.

Marking the firm's sixth office in Florida and its first in Georgia, the expansion is part of a strategic plan to strengthen its market position across the southern United States, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday announcing the hires.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ppHVAk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.