Adams & Reese hires 10 attorneys from Baker Donelson

Adams & Reese, an approximately 300-lawyer firm, has hired 10 lawyers from Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz to open offices in Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale and add to its financial services expertise.

Marking the firm's sixth office in Florida and its first in Georgia, the expansion is part of a strategic plan to strengthen its market position across the southern United States, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday announcing the hires.

