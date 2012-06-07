FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India's Adani to seek partners for Australia rail line
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 7, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

RPT-India's Adani to seek partners for Australia rail line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)

MELBOURNE, June 7 (Reuters) - India’s Adani Enterprises will look for partners to help fund a rail line out of Australia’s Galilee Basin to the Pacific Ocean, it said on Thursday, after it won approval from the Queensland state government for its proposed route.

“We are eager to cooperate with third parties in such development but also keep open the option of going it alone as deemed in our best business interests,” Adani Group Australia Chief Executive Harsh Mishra said in a statement.

Adani is planning a $10 billion coal and rail project in the Galilee Basin. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.