9 months ago
India's Adani Enterprises Australia CEO says coal project "back on track"
December 6, 2016 / 2:06 AM / 9 months ago

India's Adani Enterprises Australia CEO says coal project "back on track"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises' $16 billion Carmichael mine in Australia's Queensland state is "back on track", with early construction work due to start in June or July next year, Adani Australia chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj said on Tuesday.

"We want to start construction in the middle of next year," Janakaraj told reporters in Townsville, where he announced an agreement with the state government to hire local workers.

"There will be early works we plan to start in the quarter of June-July and we would want to start the main works from the last quarter of the year."

The long-delayed project comprises six open-cut pits and five underground collieries. It has stalled amid a series of lawsuits brought by environmental groups and delays to government approvals.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Pullin

