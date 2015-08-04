FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adani says in talks with Foxconn for JV, no deal yet
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
August 4, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Adani says in talks with Foxconn for JV, no deal yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A motorcyclist rides past the entrance of the headquarters of Hon Hai, which is also known by its trading name Foxconn, in Tucheng, New Taipei city, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Conglomerate Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) said on Tuesday it was in discussions with Taiwan’s Foxconn, the trade name for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW), for a joint venture, though no agreement had been signed.

A local television channel reported earlier on Tuesday that the company was planning a joint venture worth $5 billion with Foxconn to build components for companies like Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O).

“We are at the discussion stage only and have not signed any agreement which requires disclosure,” the company said in a filing.

Foxconn is the world’s largest contract maker of electronic products and counts companies like Apple, BlackBerry, Motorola, Huawei and Xiaomi as clients.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.