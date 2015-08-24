FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adani to invest $3.75 billion in coal gasification project
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
August 24, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Adani to invest $3.75 billion in coal gasification project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker sits on a truck being loaded with coal at a railway coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani Group said on Monday it would invest 250 billion rupees ($3.75 billion) in a coal gasification project.

Adani said in a statement the project would be launched in Chhattisgarh, one of India’s poorest, where there is an abundant supply of poorer quality coal containing high ash.

It said it would also invest 2 billion rupees in a rice bran solvent extraction plant and a physical refinery packing plant in Chhattisgarh.

Headed by billionaire Gautam Adani, the Adani Group’s operations include coal mining, power plants, ports and logistics.

($1 = 66.6900 rupees)

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.