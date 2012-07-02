FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-India's Adani, QR National to study $6 bln coal rail
#Corrections News
July 2, 2012 / 3:31 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-India's Adani, QR National to study $6 bln coal rail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects cost of rail line to $6 bln in headline and first paragraph)

MELBOURNE, July 2 (Reuters) - India’s Adani Enterprises and Australian rail operator QR National plan to work together to study building a $6 billion rail line from Adani’s Queensland coal project to the Pacific Ocean, the two companies said on Monday.

Both companies won approval from the Queensland state government for separate rail routes last month, and have now agreed to run a feasibility study looking at infrastructure to handle 60-80 million tonnes a year from Adani’s Carmichael mine.

The rail line is key to Adani’s $10 billion coal project in the Galilee Basin, an untapped region where five major mines, including a project run by rival Indian firm GVK Power & Infrastructure, could produce more than 200 million tonnes a coal a year. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)

