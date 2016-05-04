CORRECTED-BRIEF-Adani Port and SEZ March-qtr consol profit up about 38 pct (May 3)

(Corrects figure in 3rd bullet to 6.15 bln rupees, from 6.15 rupees) May 3 (Reuters) - Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd : * Adani Port and SEZ - March-quarter consol net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.61 billion rupees year ago * Adani Port and SEZ - March-quarter consol net sales 18.60 billion rupees * Adani Port and Special Economic Zone consensus forecast for March-quarter consol net profit was 6.15 billion rupees

