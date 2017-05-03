(Refiles to fix formatting)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO May 3 The Asian Development Bank's 50th
annual meeting is supposed to be a celebration of Japan's
economic leadership in Asia over the half-century - instead, it
takes place in the shadow of China's bid to increasingly assert
itself as the regional powerhouse.
The ADB is coming off a record year for lending and is the
region's major financier for development, but its four-day
meeting in Yokohama starting on Thursday could quickly fade as
attention turns to China's high-profile "One Belt, One Road"
(OBOR) summit the next week.
Many OBOR projects are supported by China's state-owned
banks and its fledgling regional lender, the Asia Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB), which could become a potential rival of
the Manila-based ADB but for now is much smaller.
"Politically, the AIIB is a direct challenge to the ADB by
providing borrowers an alternative," said Tang Siew Mun, senior
fellow at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. "OBOR
with AIIB's deep pockets offers a vision of the region for
'friendly nations' to participate. In contrast, the ADB lacks a
grand plan and focuses on smaller projects."
In dealing with the AIIB, which launched operations in
January 2016, the ADB has emphasised cooperation rather than
competition. A year ago, they signed an agreement setting the
stage for joint financing projects.
"Infrastructure needs are huge and it's simply not possible
for the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank to fill the
gap completely," Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, a
former head of the ADB, said earlier this week.
The AIIB is viewed by some as a challenger to both the
Western-dominated World Bank and the ADB, which is primarily
funded by Japan and the United States.
The ADB was established as a Japanese initiative in 1966 to
offer development assistance in Asia. All of the ADB heads up
until now have been Japanese, including current president
Takehiko Nakao.
Last year, it extended a record $17.5 billion worth of loans
to 67 projects, dwarfing the AIIB, which provided loans of about
$1.7 billion to just nine projects last year, most of which was
through co-financing with other institutions, including the ADB.
OUTWARD SUPPORT
While outwardly Japan has shown support for China's
initiatives, it remains wary of getting too close, and has not
joined the AIIB.
"We remain cautious about AIIB and need to examine its
transparency even more closely since China plays a dominant role
in its governance," Masahiko Shibayama, an adviser to Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, told Reuters.
Further complicating matters for Japan, is the sudden
friendliness of U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing and a
shift by Southeast Asian nations towards China.
The secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic
Party, Toshihiro Nikai, will attend the OBOR summit, a sign Abe
wants to improve ties with Beijing.
"The unexpected improvement in ties between China and the
United States has prompted Japanese government to send...Nikai
to the OBOR summit," said Xiao Minjie, senior economist at SMBC
Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"Even though bureaucrats in general have an instinctive
dislike for China-led AIIB and OBOR."
Xiao predicts that the two development banks may fill
different roles, with the ADB supporting projects concerning the
environment, education and poverty-reduction, while China may
focus on the kind of infrastructure-tied loans to developing
countries that Japan used to provide in the 1980s.
"The ADB will likely shift more towards 'soft'
infrastructure development, as demand for hard infrastructure
runs its course and as Asian countries mature after experiencing
high economic growth," Xiao said.
