CORRECTED-Tata Sons appoints investment banking veteran as CFO
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
YOKOHAMA, Japan May 5 Policymakers from the Philippines dismissed concerns on Friday that U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes could disrupt the Asian economy by triggering capital outflows.
"We are better prepared than at any other time for external events, such as Fed rate hikes," Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said after a meeting of policymakers from ASEAN countries, Japan, China and South Korea.
Diwa Guinigundo, the deputy governor at the Philippine central bank, also said ASEAN countries have adequate buffers because their foreign exchange reserves are high and economic growth is strong. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
DUBAI, May 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar Properties won a contract on Monday to build a new site for the twofour54 free trade zone that hosts media firms.
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.