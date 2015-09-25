FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADB says to double financing for Asia-Pacific climate-change mitigation by 2020
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 25, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

ADB says to double financing for Asia-Pacific climate-change mitigation by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank said on Friday it will double to $6 billion a year by 2020 its financing of projects to help Asia-Pacific countries mitigate the impact of climate change.

“Nowhere is tackling climate change more critical than in Asia and the Pacific, where rising sea levels, melting glaciers, and weather extremes like floods and droughts are damaging livelihoods and taking far too many lives,” ADB President Takehiko Nakao said in a statement.

Out of the $6 billion, $4 billion will be dedicated to mitigation through scaling up support for renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport, as well as for building smart cities.

The rest will be for adaptation through more resilient infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, and better preparation for climate-related disasters, the Manila-based lender said. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
