FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADB raises 3 bln rupees via maiden offshore rupee bond sale
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

ADB raises 3 bln rupees via maiden offshore rupee bond sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank raised 3 billion rupees ($49.6 million) from its first-ever sale of rupee-linked bonds abroad, the Manila-based lender said, becoming the second major multilateral agency to issue such debt within the past year.

The bonds will be denominated in Indian rupees but settle in U.S. dollars, and will carry a coupon of 6.35 percent, and mature in August 2016, the agency said. J.P. Morgan was the underwriter.

“There is clear demand for bonds linked to the Indian economy, Asia’s third largest, and the reception to ADB’s inaugural rupee-linked bond is reflective of this,” said Kazuki Fukunaga, ADB Deputy Treasurer.

The rupee has gained around 2.3 percent this year, thanks to a surge in overseas investments into India. Foreign institutional investors have bought a net $29.16 billion in both debt and shares so far this year.

ADB’s sale comes after International Finance Corp (IFC), a unit of the World Bank, set up a $1 billion offshore rupee-linked bond in October last year, completing the fundraising in April.

On Wednesday, IFC launched $2.5 billion in rupee-denominated, bonds in the Indian market to fund infrastructure projects. ($1 = 60.4500 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.